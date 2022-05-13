Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of LRTNF stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

