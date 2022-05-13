PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Announces Earnings Results

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

NYSE PCT traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 148,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 168,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

