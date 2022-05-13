Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

PRPL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 256,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,213. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550 in the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,927,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 531,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

