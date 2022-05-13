Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Issued By Wedbush

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Immunic in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of IMUX opened at $5.15 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Immunic by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.