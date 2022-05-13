Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

FHTX stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.