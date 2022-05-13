Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

AMETEK stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 15.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

