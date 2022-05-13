Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reduced by Analyst

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of -0.58. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.