Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Raised by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.75.

ERO stock opened at C$13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.86. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.91 million.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

