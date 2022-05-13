Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.12.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$21.86 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$21.75 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

