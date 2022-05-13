Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Univar Solutions Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Univar Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE UNVR opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,317,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,258 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,309,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $406,520 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $3,976,500. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

