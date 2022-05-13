Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

QFI opened at GBX 1.86 ($0.02) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.96 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

