Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
QFI opened at GBX 1.86 ($0.02) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.96 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (Get Rating)
