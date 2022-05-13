Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

Get Quebecor alerts:

QBR.B traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.25. 745,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.