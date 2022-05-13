Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

QBR.B traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.25. 745,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.61.

Quebecor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.