RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. RADCOM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $171.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Get RADCOM alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About RADCOM (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.