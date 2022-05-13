Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,337 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE:GPN traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.79. 6,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,840. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $200.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

