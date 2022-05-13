Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,775 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $5.56 on Friday, hitting $262.82. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,096. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.89 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.