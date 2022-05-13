Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 581,688 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,688 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Southwestern Energy worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

SWN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 168,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,335,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

