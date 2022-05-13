Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 236.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 176.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after buying an additional 966,474 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after buying an additional 877,609 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 26,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

