Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Natixis lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

EWBC traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,075. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

