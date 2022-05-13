Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,397 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of PBF Energy worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,690. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,107,183 shares in the company, valued at $508,181,623.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,832,058 shares of company stock valued at $138,633,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

