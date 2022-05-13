Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 22,798 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Textron by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Textron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.47. 2,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,208. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

