Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $641.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on METC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 2,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.