Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.25

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 13413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

