Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Rapid7 stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.87. 939,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

