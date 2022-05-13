Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

RPD stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

