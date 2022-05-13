Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,775,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,075,082. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $374.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

