Rational Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $64.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,574.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,736.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,196.49 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

