Rational Advisors LLC Buys 9,716 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

