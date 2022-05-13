Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,402. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $274.79 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.52.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

