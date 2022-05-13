Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,059,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,908,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $201.12. 1,043,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.48. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $270.84.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.