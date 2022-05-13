Rational Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SWT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. 33,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,735. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $127.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

