Rational Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 494,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.72 and a 200 day moving average of $232.58. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.