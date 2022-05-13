Rational Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 494,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.72 and a 200 day moving average of $232.58. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

