Raymond James Analysts Give Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) a C$3.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE:CFF traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$77.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

