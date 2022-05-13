Raymond James Boosts Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target to $22.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.88. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,657,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 1,081,480 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 984,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after buying an additional 982,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
