Raymond James Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 259.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.67.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DND traded up C$1.78 on Friday, hitting C$16.68. 561,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,907. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$12.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.05.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.