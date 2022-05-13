Raymond James Downgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Outperform

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 350.16% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

