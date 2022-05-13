Raymond James Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$45.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$32.18. 894,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,469. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.83. The company has a market cap of C$22.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

