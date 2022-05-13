Raymond James Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.56.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,097. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$19.58 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.45.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

