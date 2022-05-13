Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.62.

Shares of RJF traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.10. 15,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

