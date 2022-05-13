Raymond James Reiterates “$43.00” Price Target for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

