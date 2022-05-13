Raymond James Reiterates C$17.50 Price Target for IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBG. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.69.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$12.51 on Monday. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$14.80. The stock has a market cap of C$391.10 million and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group (Get Rating)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.