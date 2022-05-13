Raymond James Trims Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Target Price to C$0.40

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 924,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,058. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.64.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
