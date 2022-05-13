Raymond James Trims Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Target Price to C$0.40

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 924,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,058. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

