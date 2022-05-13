Raymond James Trims Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Target Price to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DYNDF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

OTCMKTS DYNDF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

