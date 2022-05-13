Raymond James Trims Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

FLYW opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,218.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,505 shares of company stock worth $2,946,937.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

