RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Issues Earnings Results

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 197.52%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RealReal updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

