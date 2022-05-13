Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 120.58%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 9,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,250. The company has a market capitalization of $901.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $153.41.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.