Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 120.58%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 9,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,250. The company has a market capitalization of $901.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

