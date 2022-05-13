Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aperam (APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS: APEMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/10/2022 – Aperam had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58).
- 5/9/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “
- 5/9/2022 – Aperam had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “
- 4/28/2022 – Aperam had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00).
- 4/19/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “
- 3/24/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/24/2022 – Aperam had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42).
- 3/15/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of APEMY remained flat at $$36.90 during midday trading on Friday. 190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504. Aperam S.A. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $65.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
