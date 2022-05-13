Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aperam (APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS: APEMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – Aperam had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58).

5/9/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

5/9/2022 – Aperam had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

4/28/2022 – Aperam had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00).

4/19/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

3/24/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/24/2022 – Aperam had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42).

3/15/2022 – Aperam was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of APEMY remained flat at $$36.90 during midday trading on Friday. 190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504. Aperam S.A. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $65.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

