Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of adidas (FRA: ADS) recently:

5/9/2022 – adidas was given a new €255.00 ($268.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/9/2022 – adidas was given a new €193.00 ($203.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/9/2022 – adidas was given a new €305.00 ($321.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – adidas was given a new €260.00 ($273.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($315.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €348.00 ($366.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($315.79) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €190.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/6/2022 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($278.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/3/2022 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($305.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/3/2022 – adidas was given a new €205.00 ($215.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/25/2022 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($278.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/21/2022 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/21/2022 – adidas was given a new €285.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/12/2022 – adidas was given a new €348.00 ($366.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2022 – adidas was given a new €190.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/11/2022 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($315.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/8/2022 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($305.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($315.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/23/2022 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($315.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/23/2022 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($278.95) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/23/2022 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($278.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/22/2022 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($305.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/22/2022 – adidas was given a new €359.00 ($377.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2022 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/15/2022 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($368.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/15/2022 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($315.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of adidas stock traded down €1.38 ($1.45) on Friday, hitting €180.48 ($189.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,044 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €201.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €235.70. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

