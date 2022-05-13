Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($77.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.93) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.66) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($72.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

