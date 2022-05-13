Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($77.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.93) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.66) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($72.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.