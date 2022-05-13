Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.53

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 3640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

