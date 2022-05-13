Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.76

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.76 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 120.16 ($1.48). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.49), with a volume of 8,855 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.16) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Redcentric alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The company has a market cap of £193.55 million and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.76.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.